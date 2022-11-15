Memorial unveiled in Limerick to honour those who died during the Covid pandemic

The memorial is located on the grounds of St Mary's Cathedral in the city I PICTURE: Adrian Butler
A SPECIAL memorial has been unveiled on the grounds of St Mary's Cathedral in the city to commemorate those who died during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Those behind the memorial also hope it will act as a tribute and a message of thanks to the hundreds of frontline workers across Limerick city and county who helped lead the battle against the disease following the first cases in early 2020.
The erection and installation of the memorial and commemorative plaque was supported by a number of State agencies including Limerick City and County Council and An Garda Siochana.
Pictured (above) at the unveiling ceremony were Elaine Connolly, UL Hospitals Group; Rev Niall Sloane, Dean of St Mary's Cathedral, Mayor of the city and county of Limerick Cllr Francis Foley, The Right Reverend Michael Burrows, Bishop of the Church of Ireland diocese of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe and Inspector Ollie Kennedy.
