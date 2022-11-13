Limerick street closed to traffic due to ESB wires on fire

The scene on Henry Street this Sunday evening I PICTURE: Paul O'Brien
A STREET in Limerick city has been cordoned off this Sunday evening as ESB wires have gone on fire.
Emergency services are in attendance at the incident on Henry Street. The area has been cordoned off while Limerick Fire and Rescue Service deal with the fire.
ESB wires on fire on Henry Street. Emergency services onsite. Street cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/OPpDqvkcBK— Dr Paul O'Brien (@FearStairLmk) November 13, 2022
Mary Immaculate College lecturer and Limerick Leader columnist, Dr Paul O'Brien came upon the incident.
Despite the fire which can be clearly seen in a video tweeted by Dr O'Brien there is still power on the street.
According to the ESB's PowerCheck map, there is no issue in Limerick city at present.
It is not known how the fire started.
