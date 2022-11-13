In Pictures: Sensory garden at Limerick school dedicated to late principal who inspired it

THE LATE Fionnuala Allen will forever be a part of Caherelly NS after a sensory garden was dedicated to the principal who nurtured so many boys and girls during her teaching career.

Fionnuala had intended on creating a sensory garden but never got the opportunity to see it become a reality. The Castleisland woman taught in the school from 1998, being appointed principal in 2012.

Sadly, she was diagnosed with cancer shortly afterwards. However, she returned to school after surgery and threw herself into her new role with the enthusiasm, professionalism and humanity that characterised her work inside and outside the classroom.

But cruelly she was struck again with illness and passed away in October, 2020. Fionnuala was just 54. Her passing left her family, friends and school community heartbroken.

As she died during Lockdown the school was unable to honour her memory until recently. On a day tinged with sadness, Fr James Walton celebrated a Mass in the school hall which was attended by pupils, teachers, parents, board of management, her husband Tom and sons Conor and Diarmuid.

Former colleagues including Dalach Carey, Margaret Moynihan, Denis Kennedy, Geraldine Fitzgerald returned to the school where they had worked with Fionnuala.

Principal Niamh McGuinness and her staff ensured that all aspects of Fionnuala’s work in Caherelly were remembered. Offertory gifts included a hymn / prayer book to symbolise her strong faith which she passed on to the children in her care, a plant to symbolise the care and protection she gave to her pupils, and a Kerry jersey to symbolise her love of sport and the enjoyment she derived from supporting the county of her birth.

A final gift of a teacup and saucer symbolised the welcome Fionnuala extended to all visitors to the school and the pleasure she derived from sitting with colleagues for a chat and a cuppa after a busy day at school.

The school choir, which Fionnuala trained, sang their hearts out. Ms McGuinness, Cllr Brigid Teefy and Fr Walton all spoke fondly of Fionnuala’s love of her work, her dedication to helping the children in every way she could and the joy she gained from all successes, big and small. Her brother, Joe Lyons, said the sensory garden is a lovely way to honour his sister’s memory.

‘It is an oasis of calm where children can wander and admire the many plants and shrubs or simply sit and chat. A huge amount of work went into it and Ms McGuinness and all involved deserve huge credit. I know that Fionnuala would have been delighted that the children played such a central role in the planning and design of the garden. It is fitting that the photo montage on the wall of the school hall shows Fionnuala, surrounded by children, spade in hand, planting a hedge over a decade ago. They are smiling but working hard and working together. That is how she liked to do things.”