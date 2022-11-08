Plans for new roundabout on busy Limerick road approved

COUNCILLORS have approved the building of a new roundabout on one of the major routes into the city from the southside.

At this month’s metropolitan district meeting, members approved the new infrastructure at the entrance to the Rosmor housing estate off the Kilmallock Road, (or Old Cork Road) on the outskirts of the city.

A new three-arm roundabout will be built here, including a new retaining wall. On top of this, there will also be a shared pedestrian and cycle facility to connect the existing footway linking Rosmor to the Willows Housing Estate.

Speaking at the meeting local councillor Catherine Slattery proposed the passing of the application, a move seconded by Cllr Sarah Kiely, and also supported by fellow City East members Elena Secas and Michael Sheahan.

“I live in the area and we have no safe turning point for a bus,” said Cllr Slattery, “The Old Cork Road is a huge area and currently has a bus three times a day. With this roundabout in place, the bus service will increase to every 15 minutes and the roundabout will also serve as a traffic calming measure for residents exiting Rosmor.”

Cllr Slattery thanked Aidan Finn of the local authority and his team for liasing with her throughout the process. “I look forward to the finished project as do my community,” she added.