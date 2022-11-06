Award-winning Limerick students are in ‘Pól’ position for more success in the future

SCOIL Pól students heard at their awards night that even if it takes a little longer, achieving your dreams is always worth it.

Accolades went to those who have excelled academically in the Kilfinane school, but equally important are the awards for students who always strive to be their best self, or who make an outstanding contribution to their class or school life. Over 60 students were honoured.

Mike O’Hara, principal, said it was great to welcome people back to an in-person awards night after an absence due to Covid.

“The students in our school excel in so many areas. It is an honour and a privilege to celebrate their achievements with them and their families,” said Mr O’Hara.

Past pupil, Cathy Mee addressed the recipients and offered an uplifting and heartfelt message about perseverance. Cathy spoke about taking the road less travelled and that even if it takes a little longer, achieving your dreams is always worth it.

Mr O’Hara thanked Cathy for her role in the awards night and wished her best of luck on her travels to Africa with the Plant the Plant programme.

On behalf of Scoil Pól, he also thanked all the recipients for their tireless endeavours over the past year; TY students along with Mr Somers, Kasia and Boguisa for the catering; teachers for their kind words on the night and a particular word of thanks to Bridget Ryan for her mammoth efforts in putting the night together.