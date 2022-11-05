Search

05 Nov 2022

In pictures: Active Limerick hurlers can't 'Tipp' the balance for Premier principal

Donal O'Regan - PICTURES: Dave Gaynor

05 Nov 2022 9:00 PM

LIMERICK and Ahane’s Tom and Dan Morrissey and Ciarán Barry all know a thing or two about raising flags so who better than the trio to raise Castleconnell National School’s Active Flag.

They did the honours with the Active School committee during a visit to the school with the Liam MacCarthy and Mick Mackey Cups. The atmosphere in the corridors was electric as the boys and girls awaited the arrival of their heroes said principal, Richie Ryan.

However, Mr Ryan, a die-hard Tipperary supporter, wasn’t “green” with envy as donned the Limerick colours, albeit it was a commemorative Premier jersey!

“Green had been a hot topic of conversation when I visited the classes the week before to remind the children to wear their jerseys on Monday. They all wanted to know if I would be wearing green on the day but knowing full well my allegiance to Tipperary, the chances were very slim. I just told them you never know what might happen.

“At first they were all very excited to see me in the green and white on Monday only to look more closely and see Tipperary plastered across the front of it. ‘Ah Mr Ryan, could you not have worn a Limerick jersey just for one day.’ I heard one child say. ‘If you ever see that, call a doctor immediately,’ was my reply,” laughed Richie.

“We have had great fun with the Tipp-Limerick rivalry over the last few years with both the children and staff. It’s nice to keep it going. It all just adds to the banter and excitement,” added the Newport man.

Mr Ryan said Tom, Dan and Ciarán were “fantastic”.

“They gave the children so much of their time, listened to their questions and answered them all with enthusiasm. A big thank you to the committee of Ahane GAA for organising the morning, to Tom, Dan and Ciarán for their time and patience; our staff for their hard work and enthusiasm and most importantly, to the children, who as always were the real stars of the show,” said Mr Ryan.

