05 Nov 2022

Garda appeal following theft of rucksack from youth at busy Limerick park

The incident happened at Robert Byrne Park, Clancy Strand | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

05 Nov 2022 1:00 PM

GARDAI are investigating the theft of property worth almost €2,000 from a young man in Limerick city.

The nineteen year-old was sitting at Robert Byrne Park on Clancy Strand when he put down his rucksack for a short time.

"The park was busy and when he reached for his bag, there was no sign of it. He did not see anybody near it," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to gardai, the teenager suffered a substantial financial loss as the rucksack contained a laptop and various arts supplies.

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating the incident and any witnesses or anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact them at (061) 456980

The incident is one of a number of opportunistic thefts to have occurred in Limerick in recent weeks which has led gardai to appeal to members of the public to be vigilant with their personal belongings when out and about.

