Handbag stolen from bus passenger who had just arrived in Limerick

The incident happened at Colbert Station
GARDAI are appealing to people to take care of their personal belongings when out and about over the coming weeks and months.
There have been a number of theft incidents in Limerick in recent weeks - many of which were opportunistic.
In one incident, which has been highlighted publicly, a handbag was stolen from a passenger who had just arrived in Limerick on a bus.
"The lady, whose aged in her mid-thirties, travelled by bus into Colbert station. It was 10am on Friday, October 28 when she got out to take her luggage from under the bus. While she was distracted, her handbag was taken," said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.
The woman immediately reported the theft to the bus driver and her bag was found within the environs of Colbert Station a short time later.
However, the cash and bank card were missing from the bag.
