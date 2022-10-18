In Pictures: Limerick hurlers pay special visit to children in UHL

LIMERICK senior hurling stars and management visited University Hospital Limerick (UHL) to meet patients and pay tribute to frontline staff for all their efforts to keep the Midwest public safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The visit, which included captain Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch, Paul Kinnerk and William O’Donoghue, team manager John Kiely, and Limerick GAA County Board Chairman John Cregan took place last Friday, on October 14.
They were greeted by a large group of staff headed by John Doyle, Director of Scheduled Care, UL Hospitals Group, who applauded the All Ireland champions for the sheer pleasure they had generated throughout Limerick and the Midwest with their performances on the pitch "throughout the darkest days of the pandemic."
Prior to the players and manager visiting wards in the hospital with the Liam MacCarthy Cup, Limerick GAA County Board chairman John Cregan presented staff with a signed and framed Limerick jersey.
This was delivered as a token of appreciation for the dedication and hard work of all staff in UHL and all sites across UL Hospitals Group.
