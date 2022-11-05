Apprentice at Limerick firm receives national recognition

A LIMERICK woman taking part in an apprenticeship at DesignPro in Rathkeale was a finalist in a new programme focused on training-in-work.

Mairide Bennis from Castletown in south Limerick was recognised as part of the inaugural Apprentice of the Year Awards.

She joined 500 other guests from across the apprenticeship system at a final in Dublin.

Mairide is undertaking a manufacturing engineering apprenticeship with Design Pro Automation and received a finalist’s award in recognition of the outstanding contributions she has made as an apprentice.

Apprentices were nominated by their employer or educational partner, and judged on four essential categories - leadership, teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving.

DesignPro exists to provide automation systems for the medical device injury.

Ms Bennis said she chose to take part in apprentice was in order to secure first-hand experience.

“The fact that you can get invaluable industry experience and knowledge within a company and come out with a degree from a technical university with no debt is a no-brainer for me. There is such a broad range of apprenticeships available today that go far beyond the traditional trade courses,” she said.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris presented the awards, and congratulated all recipients.

“Apprenticeship is a vital lever for the continued economic prosperity of this country - it not only unlocks the skills and expertise necessary for leading Irish businesses, but also will help us to achieve critical aims in the Programme for Government, including on housing,” he told the awards ceremony.