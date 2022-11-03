Search

03 Nov 2022

In Pictures: Day one of the TUS conferring ceremonies in Limerick

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart - PICTURES: Alan Place

03 Nov 2022 7:00 PM

NOW is not the time for risk aversion – this was the message to graduates from the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) during their conferring ceremonies in Limerick this Thursday.

President of TUS, Professor Vincent Cunnane, told graduates that they have led the way in a new era of education, that TUS will continue to lead, but that it is now time for the system to follow.

As he addressed over 3,500 graduates from six campuses, the president remarked the new graduates had seen more change over the course of their studies, than students had seen for previous generations.

In Pictures: 50 of the best photos from the Mary Immaculate College conferring ceremonies

He also reflected on what might have been lost during the pandemic, including “our relationship with society as a whole”. 

 “The skills of interaction and the experience of social mores that were denied to you for so long must be developed and redeveloped to match the incredible strength you have shown.  You must not become an avatar of yourself,” he told graduates.

“These days there is a tendency towards the cult of personality that I do sincerely hope will not be heightened even further in the post-pandemic era.  Communities are even more important for us all now.”

Professor Cunnane noted that Technological Universities are an innovation, potentially allowing society to get ahead of future challenges rather than just responding after they happen.

“This is not a time for risk aversion, but the Irish Higher Education system probably has a quarter of a million people in it at any given time and a system of that size can have a tendency to resist change, to absorb the perturbation of change rather than adapt to it.  But remember, it is easier to innovate now than to respond later,” he commented.

Professor Cunnane concluded: “But today, you are the most important people in that system. You have led the way; your university will lead the way, and the system must follow.” 

Over 3,500 TUS graduates will receive their parchments this week during nine conferring ceremonies in Athlone and Limerick.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media