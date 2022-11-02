In Pictures: Halloween photos from Limerick Leader/Limerick Live readers

CONGRATULATIONS to Charlie’s new employees: Luke Hogan, 9, Daly's Cross, Maggie Burford, 2, Mountshannon Road and Faye Burford, 1, Mountshannon Road, ready to lend a hand at the chocolate factory.
The trio are the winners of this year's Limerick Leader/Limerick Live Halloween photo competition. They won a Sunday lunch for up to five in the newly-refurbished River Restaurant & Bar at the Limerick Strand Hotel.
Thanks to all our readers for the spooktacular efforts!
