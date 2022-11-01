Search

01 Nov 2022

Man in 'serious but stable condition' following assault in Limerick

The incident happened in the early hours of bank holiday Monday

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

01 Nov 2022 1:45 PM

A YOUNG man is in a "serious but stable condition" in University Hospital Limerick following an alleged assault in the city centre over the bank holiday weekend. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed to Limerick Live that officers from Henry Street responded to reports of an incident which took place at a property on Mallow Street in the early hours of Monday.

Paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and personnel from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

"A male, aged in his 20s, received serious injuries and was later taken to University Hospital Limerick where he remains in a serious but stable condition," said a garda spokesperson.

Limerick Live understands he suffered injuries to his head and back.

A woman, also aged in her 20s, was later arrested by gardai in connection with this incident. A garda spokesperson said she has since been charged and is due before the courts.

