In Pictures: Dawn to dusk camogie-a-thon raises funds for Limerick club

MEMBERS of one Limerick sports club completed a ten-hour camogie-a-thon last weekend to raise much-needed funds.
The sponsored event, organised by Na Piarsaigh, saw players of all ages - from under-six up to adult - play ball from dawn to dusk last Saturday.
All of the monies raised will help with the ongoing development of the various camogie panels at the Caherdavin-based club.
The Liam MacCarthy Cup and some of the All-Ireland-winning hurlers made an appearance during the day to support the efforts of those taking part in the camogie-a-thon.
Five food businesses in Limerick city will offer discounts to customers between 5pm and 7pm this Wednesday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.