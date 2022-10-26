In Pictures: The Battle of Munster at Limerick's Thomond Park in aid of charity

A FIERCE battle took place at Thomond Park between two Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI) societies all to raise much needed funds for charity.

Chartered Accountants Mid-West Society and Chartered Accountants Cork Society both took part in a charity abseil in aid of their two chosen charities.

The two societies were competing to raise the most amount of money for their charities.

The Mid-West society chose Blood Bike Mid-West as their charity whilst the Cork society competed to raise funds for Marymount University Hospital & Hospice.

The abseil took place from the very top of Thomond Park.

Mid West Society Regional Development and Events Executive Cathy McDermott commented: "Every single person that did it was terrified before doing the abseil but once they got to the bottom they wanted to go back up to the top and do it all over again."

"It was an incredible cause for two charities," Cathy added.

The Cork society raised €12,500 whilst the Mid-West society have raised over €4,000 for their respective charities with donations still flooding in.

"The Mid-West society are hoping to do another Christmas event for Blood Bike as well so we should be able to match the Cork donation," Cathy said.

"Everybody has been really generous which is great to see," Cathy added.