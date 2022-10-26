Food businesses in Limerick to offer customer discounts for one night only

A NUMBER of food businesses in Limerick city centre are set to offer significant discounts to customers, this Wednesday evening, as part of new initiative.

In collaboration with Limerick City and County Council’s Bloomberg Project, the five premises will remain open until 7pm with 30% discounts being offered from 5pm.

The participating businesses are Coqbull, 50 Thomas Street; Habit Coffee+Retail, 48 Thomas Street; The Spitjack, 6/7 Bedford Row; Sambros, 52 Thomas Street and Gloria Jeans Coffees, 58/59 Thomas Street.

New street furniture has been installed at Thomas Street ahead of the event which is the first of its kind in Limerick city and which is being run to encourage those who would not normally sample the night-time economy, to visit the city centre and sample what it has to offer.

Staff from the local authority will be present in the area throughout the day and they will asking those who wish to engage for their opinions on Limerick city’s evening/night time economy.

The Bloomberg-sponsored program provides Limerick City and County Council staff with consulting, training, and networking skills to address key issues facing its residents.

"There has been growing on street vibrancy in the city in the last few years and opportunities like this event allow the people of Limerick to build on this," said Mayor of the city and county, Cllr Francis Foley.

"Engagement with people, face to face, is a key part of life and we look forward to seeing what the feedback is from those who decide to partake. I would also like to thank those organisations who have offered discounts it is a great offering to have," he added.