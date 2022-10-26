Search

26 Oct 2022

Further street in Limerick city centre may be pedestrianised

Little William Street could be formally pedestrianised

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

26 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK CITY and County Council is to kick off a study into the potential of pedestrianising another street in the city centre.

At this month's metropolitan district meeting, Labour councillor Joe Leddin had a notice of motion pass which called on the local authority to close vehicular access to Little William Street, which links Thomas Street with William Street, save for during weekly delivery times.

The motion stated this would "ensure the safety of pedestrians and enhance the city experience on Thomas Street".

With councillor Leddin absent from the meeting, his party colleague Cllr Elena Secas proposed the motion, which also attracted support from Cllrs Elisa O'Donovan, Fergus Kilcoyne, Sarah Kiely and metropolitan district leader Olivia O'Sullivan.

In a written response, council engineer Robert Gallagher stated a study would kick in once the revitalisation of O'Connell Street is complete.

This would include the recording of pedestrian, cycle and vehicular movements along the street.

"If this assessment indicates a significant desire to introduce pedestrianisation on the street, a formal consultation process with affected parties and stakeholders will be undertaken to reach a final decision on the issue," he wrote.

