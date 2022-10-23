Picture perfect day for All-Ireland hurling champions at ancient Limerick site

HUMANS have lived in Lough Gur since Neolithic times and on Saturday a band of Limerick's strongest warriors descended on the ancient site.

Under clear blue skies and brilliant autumn sunshine, the Limerick hurlers gathered at the lakeshore where they togged off in their county colours.

However, they could leave their hurleys at home as this wasn't a clash of the ash - it was a photoshoot for their fourth official team photo to mark their All-Ireland victories. And historic Lough Gur was the perfect location as this team will go down in history.

The team and management gathered together for the photo against the beautiful backdrop of the lake and Knockadoon hill. Previous incarnations have been shot at Adare Manor, Gaelic Grounds and King John's Castle.

Lough Gur were delighted to welcome the All-Ireland champions on a perfect day for the shoot.

"What an honour to have the Limerick hurling team in Lough Gur today for their official photo," visitloughgur posted on their Instagram account with a video montage of the lads mingling while the shoot was being set up. The Temper Trap's Sweet Disposition - a song about the innocence of youth - accompanied the reel.

"Superstar athletes and genuinely decent guys too. Thanks for choosing Lough Gur," concluded the post.

The Limerick team photograph is expected to be on sale in the coming weeks.

Let's hope the panel will be back in a year's time for a photo in a new picturesque location in County Limerick!