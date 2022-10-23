Search

23 Oct 2022

Picture perfect day for All-Ireland hurling champions at ancient Limerick site

Picture perfect day for Limerick hurlers at Lough Gur

Beautiful backdrop for the Limerick hurlers' team photo

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

23 Oct 2022 11:56 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

HUMANS have lived in Lough Gur since Neolithic times and on Saturday a band of Limerick's strongest warriors descended on the ancient site.

Under clear blue skies and brilliant autumn sunshine, the Limerick hurlers gathered at the lakeshore where they togged off in their county colours.

However, they could leave their hurleys at home as this wasn't a clash of the ash - it was a photoshoot for their fourth official team photo to mark their All-Ireland victories. And historic Lough Gur was the perfect location as this team will go down in history.

The team and management gathered together for the photo against the beautiful backdrop of the lake and Knockadoon hill. Previous incarnations have been shot at Adare Manor, Gaelic Grounds and King John's Castle.

Lough Gur were delighted to welcome the All-Ireland champions on a perfect day for the shoot.

In Pictures: Bruff hurlers best in extra time to defeat Newcastle West in county semi final

"What an honour to have the Limerick hurling team in Lough Gur today for their official photo," visitloughgur posted on their  Instagram account with a video montage of the lads mingling while the shoot was being set up. The Temper Trap's Sweet Disposition - a song about the innocence of youth - accompanied the reel.

"Superstar athletes and genuinely decent guys too. Thanks for choosing Lough Gur," concluded the post.

The Limerick team photograph is expected to be on sale in the coming weeks.

Let's hope the panel will be back in a year's time for a photo in a new picturesque location in County Limerick!

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media