In Pictures: Bruff hurlers best in extra time to defeat Newcastle West in county semi final

EXTRA-TIME was needed before Bruff defeated Newcastle West to reach the final of the Limerick Premier Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.
Bruff now play Monaleen in the Limerick Premier IHC final on October 29 in Kilmallock.
In their semi final Bruff had just one point to spare over Newcastle West.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was in attendance for the Limerick Leader in Ballyagran.
