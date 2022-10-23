Powering ahead - Limerick-based company wins SEAI Energy award

A LIMERICK-based company was one of the winners at the 2022 SEAI Energy Awards which took place 'in-person' for the first time in three years.

Among the winners on the day was Limerick-based business J&J Vision Care which came out on top in the Large Business category.

Based at the National Technology Park in Plassey, the company is the world's largest contact lens manufacturing site and it is the third largest energy-consuming site within Johnson & Johnson worldwide.

The company's Castletroy site has led the way with its energy programme and it has delivered substantial energy, CO2 and financial savings. The activities have set the site as the benchmark for energy performance in J&J worldwide.

J&J Vision Care's ambitious targets include using 100% renewable electricity by 2025 and carbon neutrality by 2030. It is the first J&J company to install onsite wind turbines and it also has a geothermal system to provide cooling for the plant.

The company also constructed a new gym and medical centre which was Ireland’s first greenfield site to achieve SEAI EXEED Certification, resulting in a 25% energy efficiency improvement versus building regulations.

In total, the JJVC energy team has measured energy savings of over 45 GWh (gigawatt hours).

Twelve awards were presented by the SEAI at the 2022 awards to individuals, businesses, communities, and public sector organisations in recognition of their commitment to sustainable energy and climate action.

The awards ceremony was hosted by broadcast journalist, Andrea Gilligan and the event, at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin, referenced the pressing urgency of climate action and the need for the whole of society to rise to the challenge.

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan and William Walsh, CEO of SEAI both called for a transformation in how we use energy.

There were 37 finalists shortlisted from 107 entries to this year’s SEAI Energy Awards with projects delivering combined energy savings of €36 million.

Commenting, Mr Walsh said: “Never has commitment to sustainable energy been more crucial. These awards always set a new benchmark in best practice as exciting sustainable energy solutions continuously emerge. I congratulate this year’s winners whose dedication is hugely inspiring. The scale of change required needs exemplars who demonstrate the highest levels of motivation and innovation."

He added: I encourage them to share their journeys and expertise and to inspire further action. Geopolitical and economic circumstances make it absolutely essential that we accelerate the deployment of energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies and increase sustainable energy practices across all sectors. Success will mean we have a more reliable, secure, affordable and environmentally sound energy system.”