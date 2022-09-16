Search

16 Sept 2022

MedTech company to create 80 new jobs in Limerick with €100m expansion

MedTech company to create 80 new jobs in Limerick with €100m expansion

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care has announced a €100m expansion of its Limerick facility

Reporter:

David Hurley

16 Sept 2022 9:48 AM

LIMERICK has received a major boost this Friday with the announcement by Johnson & Johnson Vision Care of a major expansion of its facility in Limerick city.

The €100 million investment, at Plassey, has the potential to create 80 new jobs and will support the company’s ambition to redefine healthy sight for life for more people around the world.

The Johnson & Johnson Vision site in Limerick is one of the largest contact lens manufacturing facilities in the world and the investment, announced this Friday, will expand the facility's manufacturing capacity, with the installation of fully automated flexible manufacturing lines built with industry-leading technology.

Recruitment is currently underway across a range of roles including in Operations and Quality 

Commenting on announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who will visit the Mid West today, said: “The MedTech sector is a crucial part of the Irish economy, and the continued commitment shown by Johnson & Johnson Vision to do business here is most welcome. The work done at their Limerick facility has a profound impact on the lives of people all over the world, and I am delighted that this site continues to go from strength to strength.”

John Lynch, Plant Leader at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care in Plassey said. "Our aspiration is to bring improved sight to people around the world through the research, development, and manufacturing of new medical device technologies."

Mr Lynch noted the MedTech company has been in Limerick for more than 25 years and that its success is testament to its talented workforce.

"We will hope to add 80 new roles as part of this announcement. It is an incredible opportunity to join a diverse workforce made up of the best and brightest minds, delivering cutting edge medical technologies that transform lives.”  

Chris Ewer, Vice President, E2E Supply Chain Leader, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. added: “Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment. With the growth of our manufacturing operations in Limerick and our strong supply chain network around the world, we look forward to supporting more patients and eye care professionals with the products they need where they need them."

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland has welcomed the announcement. “IDA Ireland welcomes this investment by Johnson & Johnson in its Vision Care facility in Limerick. This is a testament to the success of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care’s operations in Ireland over the past 26 years. I wish them continued success in their operations and ongoing partnership with IDA Ireland.” 

The Limerick site has a strong track record in environmentally sustainable operations, and the facility is powered by electricity from 100 percent renewable sources, including wind generation from an onsite turbine.

The site has been ISO 50001 certified since 2015 and this has helped deliver continued energy performance. 

