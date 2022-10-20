Bells of Limerick church to ring to mark 100-year anniversary

THE YEAR 1922 marked a turning point in Irish history and one hundred years ago the sod was also turned on St Munchin’s Church on the city’s Clancy Strand.

To mark the anniversary there will be a special concert and Mass this weekend.

St Munchin’s became a house of God and history as there are plaques commemorating George Clancy who was the Mayor of Limerick.

In a booklet on the history of St Munchin's church by Joseph Ryan, he writes that the plaque is to the left of the nave as you enter. Next to that is another smaller plaque which states that the widow of the deceased, Máire Clancy donated a cross and two candlesticks in memory of her husband.

While on the right-hand side of the nave you will find a plaque commemorating Michael O’Callaghan, erected by his wife Mary. Mr O’Callaghan, held the office of Mayor of Limerick a year prior to that of George Clancy.

Both men were murdered in their homes by the British Forces on March 7, 1921.

Parish priest of St Munchin’s for the last 15 years, Canon Donal McNamara said it is a very historical part of the city.

“You have the Treaty stone outside the door and King John’s Castle looking straight at us when we come out the door,” said Canon McNamara, who agrees that St Munchin’s is relatively new in terms of the age of many churches.

“It was the only church in the northside of the city. There was another church built back in the 1870s right next to it. That one was demolished when this one was built in 1922 – from St Munchin’s parish grew Our Lady of the Rosary on the Ennis Road, Christ the King in Caherdavin and Corpus Christi in Moyross,” said Fr McNamara, who is looking forward to the concert on Friday night, October 21 at 8pm and the Mass on Sunday, October 23 at 11.30am.

The performers are a who’s who of local talent.

“It is all well known Limerick musicians and singers who will be performing – Eve Stafford, Carmel Conway, Denis Allen, Derek Moloney, Michael Nash. Jean O’Brien is directing the concert.

“There is a combined choir of St Leila’s and St Munchin’s known as the Thomond Singers.

“The whole concert has a lot of local songs. It is not a religious concert by any means,” said Canon McNamara.

Tickets available on the door.

The proceeds will be going towards a mammoth goal of raising €2m to refurbish the church – reroof, heating, lighting and painting.

The celebratory Mass on Sunday at 11.30am will be said by Bishop Brendan Leahy and concelebrated by Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan as his first appointment was St Munchin’s.

“We have cancelled all Masses that weekend except the vigil Mass in St Leila’s church just to encourage as many possible to come. Everybody is invited,” said Canon McNamara.