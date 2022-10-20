Search

20 Oct 2022

New mural on Limerick university campus adds flavour to the city

New mural on Limerick university campus adds flavour to the city

The first phase of the mural, which was completed, at the side of UL's city campus building I PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

20 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick has added a "vibrant splash of colour" to the city following the completion of the first phase of its new landmark multi-coloured mural on Honan's Quay.

Works were completed by the internationally renowned Spanish urban artist Digo Diego, and cover the entire riverside façade of the university's new City Centre Campus building.

The project was developed in tandem with local artist collective Draw Out and in partnership with Limerick council.

The Spanish muralist, who draws inspiration from the environment and social issues considers the artwork as imposing a strong message of enhancement, revitalisation and education.

Professor Kerstin Mey, UL President, stated that the works signal an ongoing commitment to the landmark city site.

She said: "The dynamic and vibrant mural design articulates the interactions of the city, the river and nature in organic ways and symbolises the ethos of sustainable growth as a hallmark for the development of the campus."

Prof Mey also added that the design resonates with the "positive charge" that emanates from the University of Limerick campus that "comes to life in the heart of the city.”

Work starts on 'landmark' mural at University of Limerick's city centre campus

The urban artwork, which commenced in the first week of October, saw Digo Diego and Draw Out tackle phase one in the space of a week, which consisted of the undercoat, a grid system and then an overlay of the multi-coloured design.

Nuala Gallagher, Director of Planning, Environment and Placemaking with Limerick council said that the new mural on Honan's Quay has "transformed the area" in what she described as an "important part of the city."

While the first phase which includes the external walls of the façade is now complete, artists will soon tackle the second phase, comprising of the internal structure of the building and some of the higher elevated pieces.

The landmark mural is the first stage of improving the look of the building, UL said, adding that work on a masterplan for the City Centre Campus continues to be developed along with Limerick council.

"UL is fully engaged in the master planning process, with a development plan to be worked out during 2023 and a goal to lodge a planning submission by the end of next year.

"Ahead of that, UL is currently considering proposals from the campus community for an interim use while the master planning for wider use takes place," UL concluded.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media