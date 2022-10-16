Status Yellow weather rain warning for Limerick comes into effect

THE STATUS Yellow rain warning for all of Munster, Connacht and Donegal comes into effect at 1pm this Sunday.
"Heavy rain today may cause disruption," say Met Eireann.
The warning is valid until 10pm.
It is definitely a day for the couch as a Status Yellow wind warning for Limerick, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo is then in play from 5pm this Sunday afternoon. It lasts until noon on Monday.
Again, Met Eireann say disruption is "expected".
"It will be wet and windy this afternoon as a band of heavy rain spreads northwards, bringing a risk of some localised flooding. East to southeasterly winds will become fresh to strong and gusty. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees," forecasts Met Eireann.
