School of Medicine at University of Limerick forms international partnership

Dr Niamh Cummins, Lecturer in the School of Medicine at UL
THE University of Limerick’s School of Medicine has formed an international partnership with the University of Arizona to tackle public health challenges.
The partnership will focus on areas of mutual interest through research collaboration, faculty, scholar and student exchanges, direct enrolment, and study abroad programs.
The agreement has been in the works since August of last year, when Dr Niamh Cummins, Lecturer in the School of Medicine at UL and Dr Gabriela Valdez, Director of Global Education and Assistant Professor in the Zuckerman College of Public Health, began crafting it.
Dr Cummins explained: “This partnership with the University of Arizona aligns with our work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals enabling us to position UL as an international leader in solving global health problems.”
