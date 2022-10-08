Search

08 Oct 2022

Limerick woman to be showcased on the Voice UK describes it as a 'dream come true'

Niamh Nolan from Kilcolman will be performing on the Voice UK

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

08 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK woman has said being on the Voice UK was the longest secret she ever had to keep.

Niamh Nolan who is from Kilcolman shared the news of her appearance on the show on social media.

The Limerick lady has had a passion for singing all her life and getting a chance to be a part of the blind auditions of the Voice UK was a dream come true.

The Voice UK is a popular singing contest from ITV where contestants try to win the favour of the judges based solely on their voice and not their appearance.

Niamh’s audition was filmed about a year ago and says it’s been a dream come true to finally see it come to fruition.

“It’s just totally nerve wracking now that the episode is finally here. I’m actually more nervous now than I ever was filming it,” Niamh laughed.

Niamh has enjoyed singing for as long as she can remember and started to get recognised for her voice during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I decided to join TikTok when Covid hit and that is where it kind of took off. I started to gain more followers and then I was approached to take part in the blind auditions,” Niamh said.

@niamhnolan7 If you’re looking to add a contemporary twist to your songs this one is ✨ #TaylorSwift @Taylor Swift #Lover #WeddingSongs #Irish #Bride #Groom #FemaleVocalist ♬ original sound - Niamh Nolan

“I was approached on Instagram and I really thought it was a scam because that app can be really quite strange,” she laughed.

“I had a message from someone who said they work on the Voice and they thought I’d have a really good shot at getting an audition so it went from there,” she said.

Niamh says she has seen great support from family, friends and the locals in her community.

“There has been a bit of a buzz around the place. People are being lovely, stopping me to wish me well so it’s great that after the few years we’ve had that I'm able to bring something nice to the place,” Niamh concluded.

Niamh’s audition will be aired on Virgin Media One, this Saturday, October 8 at 8pm.

