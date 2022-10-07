Council reveals plan to develop new Greenway Hub in Limerick town

Siblings Efua and Kwame Ware enjoying a day out cycling on Limerick Greenway | PICTURE: Don Moloney
THE local authority has launched a public consultation process on plans to develop a Greenway Hub in Newcastle West.
The proposed development – at Station Road in the town – will include the provision of a public plaza, space for temporary bike hire facilities, car parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points, coach and mini bus parking facilities.
It is also proposed that additional public realm elements will be installed including benches, bins, bike stands and a bike repair station.
Limerick City and County Council says a new signalised pedestrian and cycle crossing point will be constructed at Station Road to provide safe access to those travelling from the town centre, via Bishops Court, to the Limerick Greenway.
The details plans can be viewed online and in council offices and any observations must be lodged by 4pm on November 17.
A report will then be prepared for elected councillors before a final decision is made.
