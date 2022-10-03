Limerick bookworms can now borrow home energy savings kits from their local library

LIBRARY members across Limerick are now able to borrow home energy savings kits, as well as books, to help householders better understand their energy use and reduce their bills.

Located in six libraries (city library at Michael Street along with Dooradoyle, Abbeyfeale, Kilmallock, Watch House Cross, Moyross and Newcastle West), the kit has five easy-to-use tools and six practical exercises.

It allows you to get a better understanding of the energy usage in your home, problem areas that may need attention and ways to improve energy efficiency.

Key areas of energy use in the home include: space heating, hot water and electricity consumption. The kits can identify common issues such as lack of insulation, poor ventilation and the appliances that might be driving up electricity bills.

The move has been welcomed by Mayor Francis Foley, Limerick librarian Damien Brady and Sinead Mc Donnell, environment awareness officer with the council. Contact 061 556526 for more.

Mayor Foley said: “The Home Energy Savings Kits are easy to use and will help many homeowners take that initial step on their sustainable energy journey. The kits should also help people reduce their energy consumption and costs as we are looking into a period of sustained high energy costs”.

Limerick Librarian Damien Brady added: “This project promotes energy awareness and builds on core library principles of sharing community resources to engage, educate and enrich citizens. We are delighted to support energy awareness through the public roll-out of the Home Energy Saving Kits within a number of our Libraries in Limerick.”

Sinead Mc Donnell, Environment Awareness Officer with the local authority added: ‘The kits are a great way to engage with Limerick Citizens and Limerick’s Library network is the perfect home for them. I have no doubt that Limerick Tidy Towns groups will be delighted to promote use of the kits to their communities.’