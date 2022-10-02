Removal of e-books from Limerick libraries hits students’ pockets

Ciara McCaffrey, Deputy Librarian at the Glucksman Library, University of Limerick has condemned the move in the midst of what she termed as a “global crisis” in e-book publishing. | FILE PHOTO
LIMERICK librarians have condemned the removal of thousands of e-books from a publisher’s database that has led to many students being unable to access course material.
In August, publisher Wiley removed more than 1,300 e-books, many of which were recommended by faculty to their students as key books on course reading lists, from these collections.
Ciara McCaffrey, Deputy Librarian at the Glucksman Library, University of Limerick (UL) has condemned the move in the midst of what she termed as a “global crisis” in e-book publishing.
“The timing of this most recent action taken by Wiley Publishers at the start of the academic year and in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis that is hitting students and their families particularly hard is particularly objectionable,” she said on the impact the move has had on UL students.
Her condemnation was echoed by librarians’ industry-wide in Ireland who in a collective statement expressed their “grave satisfaction” at the publisher.
They said: “We condemn Wiley’s lack of consultation with libraries, the suddenness of this move and the timing which has caused high levels of disruption at the beginning of the new academic year.”
The statement objected to the publisher’s new business model, which is to sell its books as e-textbooks on a subscription model based on class sizes for “exorbitant fees.”
It also lamented the fact that academic libraries pay hundreds of thousands of euros from public funds per year to ensure students have access to the books they need.
“Removing access to core e-book titles at the start of the educational year is a slap in the face for students, faculty and librarians,” Ciara concluded.
Ciara McCaffrey, Deputy Librarian at the Glucksman Library, University of Limerick has condemned the move in the midst of what she termed as a “global crisis” in e-book publishing.
Paul Mullins (pictured standing in centre row in navy gilet and short shirt sleeves) beside his partner Jane Collins (in pink) with friends, family and staff at BoyleSports shop in Newcastle West
Power at the palace: Limerick gardener Greg Power spent five years working at the heart of the British monarchy in Buckingham Palace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.