Search

02 Oct 2022

Removal of e-books from Limerick libraries hits students’ pockets

Removal of e-books from Limerick libraries hits students’ pockets

Ciara McCaffrey, Deputy Librarian at the Glucksman Library, University of Limerick has condemned the move in the midst of what she termed as a “global crisis” in e-book publishing. | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

02 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

LIMERICK librarians have condemned the removal of thousands of e-books from a publisher’s database that has led to many students being unable to access course material.

In August, publisher Wiley removed more than 1,300 e-books, many of which were recommended by faculty to their students as key books on course reading lists, from these collections.

Ciara McCaffrey, Deputy Librarian at the Glucksman Library, University of Limerick (UL) has condemned the move in the midst of what she termed as a “global crisis” in e-book publishing.

“The timing of this most recent action taken by Wiley Publishers at the start of the academic year and in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis that is hitting students and their families particularly hard is particularly objectionable,” she said on the impact the move has had on UL students.

Vintners warn 'astronomical’ electricity bill increases could close down Limerick pubs

Her condemnation was echoed by librarians’ industry-wide in Ireland who in a collective statement expressed their “grave satisfaction” at the publisher.

They said: “We condemn Wiley’s lack of consultation with libraries, the suddenness of this move and the timing which has caused high levels of disruption at the beginning of the new academic year.”

The statement objected to the publisher’s new business model, which is to sell its books as e-textbooks on a subscription model based on class sizes for “exorbitant fees.”

It also lamented the fact that academic libraries pay hundreds of thousands of euros from public funds per year to ensure students have access to the books they need.

“Removing access to core e-book titles at the start of the educational year is a slap in the face for students, faculty and librarians,” Ciara concluded.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media