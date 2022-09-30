Limerick hurling manager John Kiely talks championship structure, GAA going pro, and running for office

JOHN Kiely was the perfect man to officially open Beacon Limerick as he has given the whole county a shot in the arm thanks to his U-21 and senior teams’ All-Ireland victories.

Five minutes early, the Limerick hurling manager bounds up the steps of the private healthcare centre on Barrington Street in the city like he did in the Hogan Stand in Croke Park on July 17 last.

For youngsters, GAA headquarters is a pleasure palace but older supporters also remember it as a torture chamber following that unspeakable day in 1994, and being so close but yet so far for nigh on half a century.

It was after one of those dark days that John - and he has spoken of this before - decided to get involved with Limerick. Tipperary had defeated Limerick by 6-19 to 2-7 in an All-Ireland semi-final in 2009.

“It is a long time ago - 13 years. It was a moment in time for me, it was maybe a catalyst to get involved - that was it. I thought I would be only getting involved in a very small way. I didn’t have any inclination as to what the journey might entail for me but, listen, I have really enjoyed the journey ever since and we have been lucky enough to have some very successful teams along the way.

“I have worked with some incredible coaches and incredible backroom teams and obviously some tremendous players as well. They are the engine house within all these teams. We are there just to serve them and to make sure they have the best environment that they can play in with the best people around them to help them to be the best players they can be. I have been very fortunate with the people I have met along the way and built up some just incredible relationships I hope I will have for many, many years to come.”

Many Limerick fans would have died happy after witnessing one All-Ireland win in 2018 but to claim a further three after that and in-a-row is the stuff of dreams. Have all the moral victories and near misses made these four All-Irelands all the sweeter?

“From my engagement with people, brief as it might be at times, people are just very appreciative of the enjoyment that they have gotten over the last number of years. They have joined us on the journey. It’s been good for the young population. I see kids walking around the city, towns and villages with hurleys, both boys and girls.

“I think it's brilliant the way it has been so inclusive for all ages, people with disabilities and all parts of our society. It has been a great journey. We’re not for one second taking it for granted. We are very fortunate that we have the group we have and that it is evolving constantly. That is the challenge now to keep that group evolving with fresh blood coming into it, new players coming in and adding to that group and strengthening that group as we go forward.”

With that in mind John has been a keen observer at many club matches over the late summer and autumn.

“I have enjoyed going to the games - I always do. It is great when you are able to relax and go to these particular matches and you are not under the cosh. The standard is extremely high across the board in all the divisions I have been able to see matches in.

“The players seem to be really, really enjoying their time with the club with the split season. They are able to focus in on their club work, they are working really hard and they are driving forward their own club teams as well. The form of our players from our own group within the championship has been extremely high which I am thrilled with. It augurs well for the closing stages now it is down to the quarter-finals so the next number of weeks are going to be really interesting and I can't wait to see some of the games.”

Players have, in the majority, welcomed the split season but what about the inter county management teams? Has the condensed nature put more pressure on them or has finishing earlier given them more time with family?

“It was a little bit of both. April and May was hard because of the round robin all being pushed in but it is what it is. For me at school it is a demanding time as well. It is a balancing act. That is the most pressurised part of the year for me but the other side of it is we have a clear run from now to Christmas which is a fantastic thing to have. I haven't had any real major engagement with the lads at all now since we finished in July so that has been a great break for them and for me. I am sure they have appreciated it maybe even more than I have,” jokes John.

“And we will have that break again now going forward for another couple of months because they will need a break after the club championship is over as well. It’s a really positive step in the right direction I think for players, clubs, ourselves, everybody benefits. It’s a very welcome development I think in Gaelic Games at inter county level and, in particular, for the players - that is the most important thing.”

But due to the time that players, managers, coaches, and all the backroom teams devote and the sacrifices they make - is it time that it went professional or tax free?

“I have absolutely no thoughts on it whatsoever. It doesn't come into my frame of mind. We all love doing what we are doing, we are enjoying what we are doing and I think that conversation is one that will probably come up maybe in 10, 20, 30 years time. But listen, at the same time the players I think definitely need to be given the support that they need to be able to do what they do because obviously they are giving up on other opportunities in life that they could easily engage in. But having said that, being involved with us affords them opportunities maybe in life that they wouldn't ordinarily get either so I think on the whole, on the balance, I think things are good.”

One of the guests at the opening of Beacon Limerick was Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Francis Foley. It hasn’t been made official but it's expected the people of Limerick will vote for their first directly elected mayor next year. If John was interested, many would say it could be the biggest landslide in political history....

“I haven't given it a moment's thought, not a moment's thought! Has it actually been announced even yet? I don't think it has. Not a thought, I am kind of busy. I think I have enough on my plate without getting another job but thanks anyway,” laughs John.