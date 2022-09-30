Search

30 Sept 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Beautiful home in ideal location

Limerick Property Watch: Beautiful home in ideal location

Built in 2001, this 5/6 bedroom detached property has extensive living accommodation

30 Sept 2022 12:00 PM

NUMBER 57 The Grange in Raheen is proudly introduced by REA Dooley Group.

This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a beautiful family home in one of Limerick's most sought after developments. Nestled away in a quiet cul de sac, this property is sure to appeal to a wide variety of potential purchasers especially those looking to trade up who may need more space and have a requirement for a home office.

Built in 2001, this 5/6 bedroom detached property has extensive living accommodation measuring circa 165 sq.m / 1776 square feet.

The property benefits from gas-fired central heating, double-glazed joinery, ample off-street parking on tarmac driveway, ensuite master bedroom, private enclosed front, and rear gardens.

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility, guest WC, downstairs office/bedroom, five Bedrooms upstairs, one ensuite and main Bathroom.

Raheen is located on the R510, off the M20 Limerick to Cork motorway just five kilometres from the city centre.

The popularity of the area can partly be attributed to its wide range of multinational companies established in Raheen Business Park. Companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Analog Devices, Dell, Banta and Stryker Corp are based in this high-profile business hub. Such ample employment opportunities have made Raheen a very vibrant and popular residential area.

The Grange Development is superbly located within walking distance of a range of services and facilities such as St. Nessan’s Primary School, Mungret Park, Limerick Educate Together National School, Gaelscoil an Raithin, Raheen Business Park, South Court Hotel, Racefield Centre, Courtfields Shopping Centre with AIB Bank, Raheen Pharmacy various cafés and restaurants to name but a few.

Situated within very close proximity to University Hospital Limerick (1.5km), Crescent Comprehensive Secondary School (2.9km), Crescent Shopping Centre (2.8km) and benefits from being near to a wide range of sports facilities and just 5km to Limerick city.

The immediate area is serviced by Bus Eireann Route 304 Raheen (opposite Raheen Church) which can access Limerick City Centre out to The Stables, University of Limerick.


AT A GLANCE

Location: Raheen
Description: 5/6 bedroom home
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Price: Excess €425,000
Contact: (061) 385 852

*SPONSORED CONTENT

