30 Sept 2022

Limerick accountant charged with theft

The defendant appeared before Kilmallock Court

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

30 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

A COUNTY Limerick man has been accused of the theft of over €70,000 from a woman now aged in her 80s.

An accountant by profession - Sean Higgins, aged 70, of Ballinvana, Kilmallock - was charged with a total of 13 offences under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001, before the local court.

Twelve of the alleged offences relate to false accounting with one count of theft of €73,722.66 from a client. It is alleged the offences took place between 2007 and 2016.

Garda David Higgins, of Bruff garda station, gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning the defendant on the morning of the court.

“He presented himself to Bruff garda station where he was charged. His reply to each charge was the word ‘no’,” said Garda Higgins.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson, who represented the State, said the DPP had directed “trial on indictment” which means the matter is to be dealt with in the circuit court as opposed to the district court. Insp Thompson made an application to Judge Patricia Harney for a two-month adjournment to allow time for the book of evidence to be prepared.

Insp Thompson said there was no objection to bail for Mr Higgins subject to a number of conditions.

Garda Higgins outlined the conditions - sign on every Saturday between 9am and 9pm at Bruff garda station; surrender his passport, which he did, and not apply for new travel documents; and have no contact with the alleged injured party, now in her 80s.

Judge Harney granted bail on Mr Higgins’ own bond of €100. He was represented by Ted McCarthy, solicitor, during the brief procedural matter.

Mr Higgins, dressed in a navy pinstripe suit and white shirt, only spoke to confirm his signature on a court document. The case was adjourned.

