Aldi issues update on its plans for new store in Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council has granted Aldi planning permission to open a new store on the edge of Moyross.

The discount retail chain is planning to open its new store on the city's northside mid-way through 2024, in a move which will create up to 30 permanent jobs.

Approximately 50 jobs will be supported during the the construction period.

There will be 117 car parking spaces available for customers and 10 bike parking spaces.

Aldi will also provide four electric vehicle charging points, while the store will feature 90sqm of solar panels on the roof.

Colin Breslin, regional managing director of Aldi Ireland said, “We are delighted to receive planning permission today from Limerick City and County Council to open a new store in Moyross. Every new Aldi store brings greater choice, quality and value to shoppers, which during a cost-of-living crisis, is arguably more important now than ever before.”

“The new store will provide even further opportunities for local food and drink producers to work with ALDI. Last year alone, we sourced €8.6 million of locally produced food and drink from Co. Limerick-based suppliers.”