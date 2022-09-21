Limerick-based television network switches to Penal era for new film

A LIMERICK-based organisation has been integral to a new film which transports its viewers back to the Penal times.

A new imaginative film Faith of our Fathers is being put together by the global Catholic channel, the Eternal World Television Network (EWTN), with filming taking place in Newry, Co Down.

EWTN, which has viewers around the world is headquartered here in Limerick, and broadcasts on Sky and cable television.

The film tells the story of a Catholic priest hiding in fear of the austere laws of the time, and the whole community’s efforts to shelter him as he ministers through the hedge schools and Mass Rock to strengthen the faith of the people.

The production involves over 90 people including actors, extras, film crew and all those working behind-the-scenes over the many weeks of production.

It juxtaposes the strong and unyielding faith of the Irish people during Penal times, compared to the trend towards indifference in modern day.

Aidan Gallagher is executive producer of the film and he said: “The actors and crew we have working on set have put in a huge effort to make this a quality production. They’ve given this film a powerful authenticity, set in the penal times period of our history, on which we have based our story.”

The Irish language is spoken in various scenes of the film.

The film is due for broadcast on EWTN at some point in 2023, the network wrote in a statement.