14 Sept 2022

Former Limerick teacher pens book on volunteering experience in India

Dr Seosamh Ó Cuinneagáin will launch his latest book, The Poorest of the Poor, on Thursday

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

14 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

FORMER Ardscoil Rís teacher and Mary Immaculate College lecturer Dr Seosamh Ó Cuinneagáin will launch his latest book The Poorest of the Poor later this week.

The book, published by Limerick Writers’ Centre, will be launched this Thursday by accomplished Limerick artist Jim O’Farrell.

The Poorest of the Poor is a vivid account of the author’s experiences while serving as a volunteer in the slums of Kolkata in India and administering to the needs of the poor.

The book is available directly from the author and O’Mahony’s Bookshop in Limerick and online at limerickwriterscentre.com

All profits from the sale of the book will be donated towards the education and general welfare of the street children in the slums of Kolkata in India who live in dire poverty.

"The scale of the poverty before your eyes is so great that it can be overwhelming at times to the extent that you just want to play your part in trying to alleviate the problem," said Dr Ó Cuinneagáin.

The book launch will take place at Ardscoil Rís, North Circular Road, Limerick at 7.30pm this Thursday.

Local News

