Search

14 Sept 2022

Government approves new affordable purchase homes for Limerick

Government approves new affordable purchase homes for Limerick

The new homes are earmarked for Brú Na Grudan in Castletroy

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

14 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE GOVERNMENT has approved funding of almost €2m to construct 25 affordable purchase homes in Castletroy.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has earmarked the money to build the homes at Brú Na Grudan in the Groody Road.

The houses will be built by FHSH Development Ltd, the private developer who owns the site, before the local authority administers their sale as affordable homes to those who qualify.

Qualifying criteria will be approved by the council in advance, with the aim to have the units in place by next year.

Limerick woman nominated for ‘Apprentice of the Year' award at major showcase event

The funding has been welcomed by Fine Gael TD Kieran O'Donnell, who said: "Living in Castletroy, I am very aware of the need to deliver affordable housing in Limerick for people and families and this announcement of 25 affordable purchase homes in Brú Na Grudan is key to ensuring government’s 'Housing for All' plan delivers on our targets for the city."

He praised council for bringing the project forward.

"I look forward to seeing these new affordable houses being built with new first- start buyers making their homes in Castletroy," concluded Mr O'Donnell.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media