Leading US Life Sciences company to open European headquarters in County Limerick

US Life Sciences firm Ortec Inc will officially open its new European Headquarters, Manufacturing and Operations Centre in County Limerick later today.

Work on the 26,000 square-foot facility in Newcastle West began last year and was recently completed.

It is a dedicated cGMP manufacturing facility with some additional capabilities including USP/EP-generated water, a full-service analytical laboratory and an ISO 8/Class 100,000 Clean Room.

The company says the site is intended to be ISO 13485 certified and will operate under FDA/EMA guidelines for production of pharmaceutical, combination, and medical device materials.

“We are proud to call Newcastle West our new home”, said Christopher Brotherton, President of Ortec, Inc.

“From the moment of our first visit we have been welcomed. County Limerick is a great place to do business. It has the right infrastructure, work ethic, and talent pool to compete anywhere in the world," he added.

The company has already begun hiring and will be recruiting for additional roles in production, laboratory, and maintenance starting in December.

Local TD and Minister for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan TD has welcomed the opening of the new facility:

“This is one of the proudest days that Newcastle West has had in recent years. The arrival of Ortec, and the investment made by the Brotherton family from South Carolina, represents a massive vote of confidence in our town. I know that many people have worked hard over a long period of time to make this a reality. What started out as a journey led by local people, and supported by the Government through IDA Ireland and Limerick City & County Council has led to this great day for Newcastle West.”

Eileen Sharpe of IDA Ireland added: “The opening of Ortec Inc.’s European Headquarters in Newcastle West is very good news for County Limerick and indeed the Mid-West region. IDA Ireland remains committed to its strategy of winning jobs and investment in regional location. I wish Ortec every success with this project.”