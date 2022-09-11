Limerick animal lover takes on mini marathon for favourite charity

A LIMERICK animal lover is continuing her drive to help her favourite charity as she puts her best foot forward in an upcoming mini marathon.

Limerick native Rachel Dwyer is continuing her long standing support for a local charity close to her heart by taking part in this year’s Cook Medical Mini Marathon.

Having fundraised for Limerick Animal Welfare since the age of 7, this long-standing support led Rachel down the route of becoming a veterinary nurse.

What started with a ‘field of dreams’ project to help Limerick Animal Welfare build a sanctuary, led to Rachel organising multiple bake sales, assisting at street and church gate collections and volunteering at the charity shop.

Rachel said: “My neighbours growing up knew me as ‘The girl who fundraised to help the animals.'”

The outbreak of the pandemic didn’t hinder Rachel’s efforts as she made masks/face coverings which raised over €1500 for the charity.

This year, Rachel is continuing her efforts of supporting the charity by taking part in the 5km route of the Cook Medical Mini Marathon taking place on September 25 at the University of Limerick.

With over 2,000 participants expected to take part, charities like Limerick Animal Welfare are set to benefit from the generosity of those taking part.