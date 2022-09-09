BREAKING: Weather warning issued for Limerick

A WEATHER warning has been issued for Limerick this weekend.
Met Eireann have issued a status yellow rain warning for all of Ireland on Sunday.
The warning, which was issued this morning, says we can expect high amounts of rainfall which may cause some disruption and spot flooding, with highest amounts in mountainous areas.
The warning is in place from 2am on Sunday, September 11 until 12am on Monday, September 12.
