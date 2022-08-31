Limerick theatre venues returns with thrilling new season line-up

A LIMERICK theatre venue is reconnecting with local audiences through a brand-new thrilling winter season of fantastic live-performances.

The Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable launched their new line-up for their coming Autumn season at the International Rugby Experience building in Limerick city on Tuesday evening, August 30.

“The International Rugby Experience building was the perfect backdrop to kick start a very busy season,” said Gillian Fenton, Marketing and Development Officer, Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable.

She described this year’s action-packed programme as “by far the most ambitious” saying that “all the stops were pulled out” on the 10-year anniversary of the Lime Tree Theatre.

The main flagship event of the season is the world premiere production of Red Army, by two Limerick writers, Helena Close and Maria Boylan.

Gillian stated that as the Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable moves into a role of producing, working on this show is an exciting project for all the team. The run of Red Army has 9 performances on the Lime Tree Theatre stage this October.

Another exciting element of the autumn programme is our Bualadh Bos Children’s Festival 2022, curated by Liam McCarthy, Gillian added.

The Autumn season continues with a first, professional Panto Jack and the Beanstalk this Christmas as part of a continued commitment to “mentor and develop artists in Limerick.”

College Players return with their interpretation of Limerick’s much loved Pigtown, the Cecilian Musical Society present the fabulous Oklahoma! for all musical lovers.

The Limerick Jazz Festival, the Polish Arts Festival and the Richard Harris International Film Festival are all back with a full programme of events, all returning to reconnect with audiences.

“Both our venues are presenting the best there is on offer in the performing arts in Ireland to our Limerick audiences. And it’s you, our audiences that bring these experiences to life,” Gillian added.