Man hospitalised following attack in Limerick city centre

GARDAI are investigating an assault incident in Limerick city centre which resulted in a man being hospitalised with serious injuries.

The victim, whose aged in his 60s, was walking at Barrington Street at around 7.30pm last Thursday (September 1) when he was attacked by three women.

"He reported that he was punched and fell to the ground before being further kicked and punched to the head. The females took his phone and keys," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The man required medical attention following the incident and he was taken to hospital by ambulance. While serious, his injuries were not life-threatening.

Gardai say another woman who witnessed the assault recorded what happened on her phone and provided the images to investigating gardai.

One of the suspected culprits was subsequently identified and she was arrested at O'Connell Street a short time later.

"If you do witness a crime, keep yourself safe but ring 999, people may not understand that this number is for all emergencies including if a crime is being committed in front of you," said Sgt Leetch.