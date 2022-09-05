Investigation underway following discovery of dead calves on Limerick farm

THE Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine has confirmed an investigation is underway following the discovery of a large number of dead calves on farmlands in County Limerick.

Limerick Live understands the discovery - in the south of the county - was made in recent days after complaints were made by a member of the public about foul smells.

The exact number of dead calves is not known and there has been no confirmation as to how or when the animals died.

While confirming that it is aware of the discovery, a spokesperson for the Department declined to provide any specific details relating to the incident.

"The Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine can confirm that an alleged incident in Limerick has been reported; the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation and no further comment will be made at this time," read a short statement which was provided to Limerick Live.

It's understood a number of State agencies have been informed about the discovery but that none have any formal involvement in the investigation at this stage.

More to follow....