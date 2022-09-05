Search

05 Sept 2022

Major changes in Limerick garda structures as new policing model is rolled out

The new Operational Model came into effect at midnight I FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

05 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

A NEW policing model has been rolled out across the Limerick garda division which could have a major impact on how gardai are deployed to rural towns and villages.

The change which came into effect at midnight means a new 'Limerick County' functional area has replaced the former Bruff and Newcastle West garda districts.

One superintendent now has responsibility for community engagement across all of County Limerick while another will have responsibility for all crime-related garda activity.

In response to a query from Limerick Live, the Garda Press Office said it could not comment on the specifics of the roll-out for "operational reasons".

However, the spokesperson added: "The (new) Garda Operating Model reflects best international practice, is based on internal and external consultation, and is supported by Government, the Garda Inspectorate and the Policing Authority".

While not commenting publicly, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche has confirmed details of the roll-out in a letter which was sent to elected members of Limerick City and County Council.

"The (new) operating model is restructuring divisions to put community policing at the centre of the division. Each division will be comprised of four functional areas: Community Engagement, Crime, Performance Assurance and Business Services," he wrote.

According to the letter, which has been seen by Limerick Live, each of the new functional areas in Limerick will be led by a superintendent, with the exception of Business Services which is being led by a civilian of Assistant Principal grade.

Details of the allocation of superintendents to each of the new functional areas has not been confirmed.

Under the new Operating Model, every garda station in Limerick has been alligned to one of the three new Community Engagement functional areas.

Limerick City North

Henry Street garda station, Mayorstone Park garda station, Ardnacrusha garda station; Castleconnell garda station.

Limerick City South

Roxboro Road garda station, Patrickswell garda station, Ballyneety garda station, Caherconlish garda station

Limerick County

Newcastle West garda station,  Bruff garda station, Askeaton garda station,  Kilmallock garda station,  Adare garda station, Rathkeale garda station, Abbeyfeale garda station, Ballylanders garda station, Dromcollogher garda station, Croom garda station, Cappamore garda station, Foynes garda station, Athea garda station, Ballingarry garda station, Murroe garda station, Pallasgreen garda station,  Oola garda station, Hospital garda station, Glin garda station, Bruree garda station and Pallaskenry garda station.

