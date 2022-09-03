Limerick Property Watch: Fall in love with this Croagh home

It is rare a property of this standard comes to the market in this location
REA Dooley Group brings to the market this former B&B with 6 Bedrooms located just 5 minutes from the village of Adare.
Located just off the N21 Limerick to Tralee road, approximately a five-minute drive from the village of Adare this property comes to the market in turnkey condition.
The external of the property has mature lawns and hedging and benefits from a well maintained back lawn and patio area.
Internally the property consists of six bedrooms, four of which are en-suite, large kitchen and sitting room and a separate TV room as well as main bathroom.
The property is serviced by a private well and has on site septic tank.
It is rare a property of this standard comes to the market in the location that it is.
Viewing is highly recommended and is strictly by appointment with Sole Agents REA Dooley Group.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Castleview, Clonshire More, Croagh
Description: Six bedroom, five bath detached home
Price: €380,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: Liam Ahern on 087 1301447
*SPONSORED CONTENT
