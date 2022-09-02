Limerick Property Watch: Competitive price for future-proofed home

REA Dooley Group are delighted to introduce to the market this newly-built four-bedroom semi-detached property which was completed in February 2022.

Ideally located in the popular development of Ros Mor at Ballyneety Road, Limerick No.31 The Woods is a traditional block built house and extremely energy efficient house having an A2 energy rating.

The property is only 4km from Limerick City Centre, 5km from the University of Limerick and is close to amenities such as Childers Road Retail Park, schools, local shop and golf course.

It also has convenient access to the M7/M18 motorway to Dublin, Shannon and Galway.

It has been finished to a very high standard throughout with a high level of insulation and solar panels for hot water to reduce electricity costs.

The property has everything to offer any discerning buyer looking for a family home that delivers on all aspects of modern living with beautiful, contemporary, and spacious accommodation at an affordable price and great location.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 31 The Woods, Ros Mor, Ballyneety Road, Limerick

Description: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached home

Price: €340,000Seller: REA Dooley Group

Contact: Chloe Gough on 087 1255406

