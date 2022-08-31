BREAKING: Man, aged in his 20s, shot in Limerick

A MAN is recovering in hospital this Wednesday morning after sustaining gunshot wounds in an apparent attack.
A garda spokesperson confirmed to Limerick Live that officers in Roxboro are investigating a shooting incident which occurred in the John Carew Park area of Limerick city on Tuesday night.
"The incident occurred at approximately 10.30pm when a man, aged in his 20s, received a number of apparent pellet wounds.
He was later taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries," said a garda spokesperson.
No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information or who may have witnessed this incident to contact them at Roxboro Garda Station 061 214 340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Figures by the National Treatment Purchase Fund show that almost 5,000 young Limerick people are on hospital waiting lists
Gardai are warning that abusers are browsing various online platforms looking for any information they can use to contact and possibly exploit children.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.