29 Aug 2022

Investigation underway following attack on teenage girl in Limerick city

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

29 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

GARDAI say enquiries are ongoing following a violent incident in Limerick city during which a teenage girl was injured.

The 16-year-old was walking at Ballinacurra Road at around 9.30pm last Thursday when four other girls and a teenager boy surrounded her and attacked her.

"They just circled around her. All five of them attacked her and punched her, kicked her and scrope her," the victim's mother told Live 95 adding that lumps of hair were also pulled from the girl's head during the incident.

It's understood the attack was witnessed by a number of people and that at least one of the alleged culprits struck the victim with a weapon - possibly a crutch.

In response to a query from Limerick Live, the Garda Press Office confirmed an investigation is underway.

"Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of assault that occurred on the Ballinacurra Road, Limerick on Thursday, August 25, 2022. A female teenage youth was injured during the incident. Enquiries are ongoing at this time," read a short statement.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station.

