27 Aug 2022

Ninety first Limerick Show could be the best one yet!

Prized cups up for grabs: Models Laura Mansbridge and Orla Shiel at the launch of Limerick Show at AMCS in Ballysimon

Donal O'Regan

27 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

UP TO 15,000 visitors, 1,000 competitors and 150 trade exhibitors will descend on Limerick Racecourse this Sunday to experience a unique event which aims to bring the people of Limerick city and county together.

President of Limerick Show, Leo Walsh, is looking forward to welcoming people back to experience the new and improved show for 2022.

“We’re delighted that Limerick Show is making a return this year after a short break. Limerick Show has always been about showcasing the very best of Limerick and the surrounding areas and we hope that this year, more than ever, people will come out and support the local farmers, producers and exhibitors that will be on display,” said Mr Walsh.

Limerick Show: Then and now

He also expressed his thanks to local company AMCS who have been named as the lead sponsor of this year’s Limerick Show.

The company co-founded by Jimmy Martin – a Tipperary native living in County Limerick – is spearheading a careers village at the Limerick Show with major employers on site. AMCS is also lending its expertise to a Sustainability and AgTech Hub. So you could come home from Patrickswell with a new job prospect and an insight into the future of the agricultural industry.

And that’s on top of the traditional attractions of show jumping, cattle and horse showing, sheep, craft, art, photography, dog show, baking classes and horticulture exhibits.

Visitors can shop to their hearts content at the indoor and outdoor retail village and artisan food stalls.

Enjoy live music and dancing by renowned artists Shaun O’Dowd, Louise Morrissey, Red Hurley and more.

The ‘Kids Zone’ will keep the little ones occupied all day long. Celia Holman Lee is hosting a fashion show.

There are even free buses out from the city.

Follow our website and social media channels for full coverage throughout the day tomorrow.

