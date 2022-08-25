Throwback Thursday: Pictures from the Limerick Leader archives

It's that time of the week when we delve into the Limerick Leader archives for our latest Throwback Thursday gallery.
This week we have picked 12 photos - all taken in 2008 - which may being back some memories
For more pics, just click 'next' or 'previous'
The Sheehy family were chosen to spend nine months rent free on Inis Meáin Pic: Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin
The 2020 Limerick Person of the Year Dr Catherine Motherway has announced her retirement from UHL | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
The local authority has been directed to release records relating to the provision of a shuttle bus service on the Limerick Greenway
A beautifully adorned truck brought Donnacha Ryan (Luke) to his funeral and following the Mass his final resting place
