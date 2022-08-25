Search

Planners approve apartment block in Limerick

The derelict site at Windmill Street could very soon be developed | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

25 Aug 2022 11:30 AM

PLANNERS have given the green light to proposals to construct a multi-storey apartment in Limerick city centre.

Sataner Ltd, a company whose directors include Peter Madden of Aviary Estates, which manages the nearby Mount Kennett Place complex, sought planning permission for the development at a formerly derelict unit since demolished.

Located at 37 Windmill Street, the unit was placed on the local authority's derelict sites register, and ultimately knocked to leave a space between Aviary House apartment building and the terraced homes in Wildmill Street.

In that spot, Sataner is seeking to construct a three-to-five storey, 14 unit apartment development.

This would consist of four one-bedroom apartments, seven two-bedroom apartments and three, three-bedroom apartments.

On top of this, the plans propose a new courtyard area, a bin-store a bike store and associated site works.

A design statement provided to council says the new scheme has been designed to avoid any overlooking of neighbouring properties.

"Great emphasis, in particular, has been made in utilising and connecting with the existing landscaped amenity area serving the neighbouring apartment development with 11 or the 15 apartments having large balconies overlooking this under-utilised common area," the statement adds.

"The architectural style is of a contemporary simplistic form with restrained proportions which respects and complements both the existing terraced dwellings on Windmill Street and the existing apartment developments but at the same time achieves a degree of contrast with these buildings by use of a different and limited palette of materials in its finish."

Council planners gave the development permission subject to 20 conditions.

These include the payment of €8,378.23 to council to fund public infrastructure and facilities which will benefit the local area.

They have also ordered the development to build a new footpath fronting the development in Windmill Street.

No work will be permitted to take place on the development outside the hours of 8am and 8pm weekdays plus 8pm and 4pm Saturdays. No development is allowed at all on Sundays and public holidays.

